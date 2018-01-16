Kingman citywide area clean-up Jan. 22 through Feb. 2

KINGMAN – The Kingman Clean City Commission and the City of Kingman Sanitation Department are pleased to announce that the Kingman Special Trash Haul Clean-up is planned for the month of Jan. 22 through Feb. 2.



This special clean-up is available to residential customers that are within the Kingman city limits only. You may contact the City of Kingman Water Department at 928-753-5561 (option 1), or the City of Kingman Public Works Department at 928-692-3115 during the time to request an extra trash pick-up for a nominal fee of just $3. All requests for special trash pick-up that are received prior to Jan. 22 or after Feb. 2, will be billed at the normal rate of $15 per five cubic yards.



Requests are limited to one special trash pickup per residential lot or property.



Items that cannot be accepted in this special pickup include:

• Concrete, brick, dirt, rock or gravel

• Tires

• Batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals or other hazardous waste

• Refrigerators or air conditioners unless cooling compressors or coils are removed