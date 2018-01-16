Kingman hunting community always ready to help others

It is no secret that I firmly believe the future of outdoor recreation in Arizona and in America is in the hands of two different groups of people.

One of them is the female segment of our population. They make up a large portion of our adult population and it is gratifying to see that more and more ladies are coming into the sport.

The other segment is kids, those between 10 and 18 years old.

Kids have always been faced with a lot of choices when it comes to participating in extracurricular activities such as sports and hunting and fishing. But in today’s world, the kids are pulled at in every direction by the many things offered to them, and sadly it seems outdoor sports, including hunting and fishing, are not at the top of their list.

For me personally, that means that I have an obligation to help recruit and retain every young person I can into the activities that we love and enjoy. And it is good to see that others in our community also feel that way and are more than willing to step up and help others when a call for assistance is sounded.

As you know due to the actions of the Arizona Game and Fish Department supported by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, it was mandated that this year would be the last time that a December juniors’ muzzleloader deer hunt will be offered.

There are just 25 tags offered for this hunt, and since I was instrumental many years ago in getting the hunt started, I wanted to be out there when it ended.

I had heard about a young lady from the Phoenix area who had some serious medical issues (recent back surgery) that had one of the tags. After speaking with her father, I told him that I would help and would put the word out to the local community that we needed more help to assure her of a quality hunting experience.

The calls came in from a number of local sportsmen to help, and I thought we were going to be able to assist her on the hunt. But it turned out that the 15-year-old young lady developed another serious medical situation and would not be able to hunt at all. We were all sad and disappointed.

Another opportunity to help

Enter Chris Hull and his 14-year-old son Wyatt. This father-son duo hail from southern California, and somehow, someway Wyatt drew one of the coveted muzzleloader deer tags for Game Management Unit 16A. He also had a companion javelina tag.

Wyatt had hunted in Arizona three years ago when he drew a juniors’ deer and javelina tag in Unit 188. But he was not successful in filling either of those tags.

The high school freshman has taken several feral hogs in his home state and some small game, but he was looking for his first Arizona big game animal. And he was going to be using a muzzleloader, a method of take he had never used before.

The first day that the Hulls were in Mohave County was spent in the unit near Kingman.

The next day I was joined by local sportsmen Joe Herrero and Jay Chan. We decided to try an area just north of Wikieup.

Joe spotted a group of deer with a one antlered spike, but it was a long ways off and Wyatt was hoping for a least a fork horn buck for his first deer.

There were other junior hunters in the field that weren’t quite so picky. I contacted Chris Rupe whose 13-year-old daughter Kinsley also had a deer tag. I told him about the buck and Rupe said they would go after it.

They did make a stalk on this buck, but unfortunately it ran off before the young lady could get a shot. But that wouldn’t be the last time we would hear about Rupe and his daughter.

Sunday morning was cold and the wind was blowing hard. We were on the front side of the Hualapai Mountains glassing along the gas line. Despite our best efforts, we couldn’t find any deer. The Hulls had to leave early, so we agreed to meet them after Christmas to try again.

New helpers, lots of action

It was Dec. 28, and I was out scouting by myself in the foothills of the Hualapais. Chris and Wyatt were on their way back to Kingman. We would be joined later in the day by a couple of young Kingman sportsmen, Wyatt Magers and Jack Cavender.

Lady Luck smiled when I located a group of 12 deer and with them was a young 2x2 and a mature 4x4.

The Hulls were not even into Kingman when I found these deer, but it didn’t take them long to find me. All morning I had been sitting on a hillside just 70 yards above the unsuspecting herd.

But there was an issue. I ranged a house that was 414 yards away. In Arizona, you have to be a quarter mile, or 440 yards to be legal to discharge a firearm. All we could do was watch them, and when the deer got up they would hopefully feed down the canyon away from the house.

After the deer got up and started feeding again, they were well away from any houses. But despite our best efforts, we never got into range of the big buck.

Later that day I decided to try another nearby area on the front side of the Hualapais, where in the past I had found deer.

We pulled up to the spot I wanted to glass from, and it didn’t Chris long to find a big herd of deer. There were about 15 deer in this herd. There was a small 2x2 and a 25 inch wide 3x3 in the group.

It was getting late, when Chris and Wyatt headed out on a stalk while I kept the eye on the unsuspecting herd.

Suddenly, I heard the sound of the muzzleloader going off. Wyatt had got a shot, but missed the big buck.

The next morning our hunting group was joined by Kingman residents Kenny Robison, his son Hunter, and Manny McCoy.

I had told Robison where we had seen the big wide 3x3 the evening before. Attesting to their glassing skills, Kenny and Manny found a herd of deer with a couple of bucks right at the crack of dawn.

After we arrived, Robison took Chris and Wyatt on a stalk after the deer. They would eventually get less than 100 yards of the buck, but a sharp-eyed doe spotted the hunters and off they ran.

That morning Magers, who was glassing another area, found a group of 16 deer off of the OW Ranch road. With this herd were four spikes. Manny McCoy was glassing from a nearby mountain and found a group of deer that had three spikes with them. Jay found another group of deer, but there were no bucks with them. But we were definitely in the deer.

That afternoon a plan was made where Robison would take Chris and Wyatt to an area where he knew a herd of javelina was watering in the evening. Deer were also using the same water, so it looked like a good idea. For Kenny, Chris and Wyatt, it turned out they would see a single javelina at the water, but didn’t get a shot.

Jay and I, along with Magers, went to an area where Eldon St. Ledger had recommended we try. Eldon had worked on the ranch we were hunting for years and knew where all of the waters and secluded roads were.

Eldon was right on with his recommendation and Jay and I located a good herd of deer and with them were three bucks. Two were small, but one was a solid 24 inch 4x4. one of the largest bucks I had seen in that unit in a long time.

Unfortunately all we could do was watch and take photos of them. Maybe the next morning we would try and find that big buck. Of course later on when the deer herd took off, the big buck left them, never to be seen again.

But that wasn’t the only information I had received that day. Brian Thomas, a local lion hunter, sent me a text advising where he had seen a good size 3x3 that morning on the Blake Ranch Road near Highway 93.

Now we had just 1 ½ days left in the season. In the field with us that morning were Magers and Cavender. The plan was to go toward Cane Spring Ranch and hunt in that low country.

First place we glassed from at daylight I spotted a mature buck about 2 miles away. He was pushing a doe and a fawn, but was in some very rugged country.

We loaded up and were heading to the area where we would start a stalk when I spotted a deer next to the road just 125 yards away. It was a 3x2, and it was a good deer for Wyatt to try for.

Jay went with the Hulls after the buck but soon came back. The buck had given them the slip.





In the meantime, I had been in contact with Phoenix area resident Mike Stancill whose 16-year-old son Jeffrey also had a muzzleloader deer tag. They had been hunting south of Wikieup, but were not seeing much. I told him to come up north since we were seeing a lot of deer. Remember this is all about helping the kids, so we freely shared information.

And remember the message I had got from Brian Thomas? I told Stancill where Thomas had seen

the buck and they had gone there. It was a good move as they spotted the 4x4 and Jeffrey got the buck.

Everyone was helping each other out, and it was working.

We were driving down into a steep canyon when Jay noticed a lot of deer and javelina tracks on the road. When we stopped at the bottom of the hill, we looked back and Chris, Wyatt and Jack were moving fast up the steep hill.

We had driven past two mature javelina that were standing just off the road in some thick brush. Now the young hunter was on the chase again.

Later on we heard a shot and learned Wyatt had shot over the back of a big pig at 75 yards. They had also spotted a group of eight deer that had a big 3x3 buck with them. They followed the herd but didn’t get into range.

That afternoon we met up with ranchers Anita Waite and Sherwood Koehn. They own the Cane Springs Ranch and are huge proponents of juniors’ hunts.

We had lunch and headed to an area west of the ranch and started glassing the long grassy slopes.

Chris found a herd of seven javelina and the father-son team loaded up and headed out. While they were moving toward the javelina, Jay spotted a doe who has accompanied by a huge 4x4 buck.

Chris and Wyatt got to within 120 yards of buck, but due to the thick brush they were in, Wyatt was not able to get a shot.

Last day: How is it going to end?

We were down to the last morning of the hunt and we agreed that we needed to hunt close to Kingman. The Hulls had a long 5 ½ hour drive back home after the hunt.

It was just after dawn and we were driving to a glassing spot when Jay told me to stop; that there was a deer walking up to a nearby water trough.

The young 2x2 was thirsty and walked up to the trough, which was just 48 yards away, and started drinking.

I couldn’t believe our good fortune and watched as Chris and Wyatt got out of their truck and started to set up for a shot. Looked like Lady Luck was finally smiling on the first time muzzleloader hunter.

Unfortunately, the buck started to walk away and while I watched it, Jay, Chris and Wyatt headed over toward where they had last seen the buck.

A few minutes later I heard a shot, so I headed toward the area.

Jay told me that Wyatt had shot at 75 yards and that the buck had dropped in his tracks. As Wyatt started to reload, the buck got up and moved into some thick brush in a wash below them.

We were all sure the buck was down and done.

But it was not to be. The buck had somehow slipped out of the brush without anyone seeing him.

We did find just four small drops of blood. I got the entire hunt team over to the area and we looked and looked and looked.

I think the buck was hit in the pocket, an area between the top of lungs and the backbone, and it was a through and through shot, with no internal damage.

I had the very same thing happen to me on an early muzzleloader elk hunt a few years ago. I found that same bull four days later alive and well. And he is now over my fireplace.

It was a sad ending to a great hunt. I was pleased with all of the local residents who reached out to help a young man they had never met before. I’m proud to be a part of the local sportsmen community.

No, Wyatt didn’t tag a deer, but the experiences he had will stay with him and his father, and the rest of those who helped, forever.