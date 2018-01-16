Obituary | Mark J. Ruthenberg

Mark J. Ruthenberg, 67, of Kingman passed away on Dec. 31, 2017. He was born on May 30,1950 in Akron, Ohio to William and Ruth Ruthenberg (Sullivan).

Mark was a loving father to his six kids, beloved friend to many and will missed by all.

Mark is survived by his children Sarah McCovery; Rachel Ruthenberg; Micah Ruthenberg; Efraim Ruthenberg; Asher Ruthenberg and William Ruthenberg and Sister Paula Spann.

Celebration of Life Services will be on Jan. 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Canyon Community Church, 3270 N. Harvard St, Kingman, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com


