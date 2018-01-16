Soroptimist International Club hosts dinner fundraiser Saturday

KINGMAN – Soroptimist International Club of Kingman is holding a fundraiser dinner Jan. 20 at Beale Celebrations, with proceeds going to benefit the club’s mission.

The 27th annual extravaganza features a gourmet dinner from chefs at Mattina’s Ristorante and Siren’s Café, with luminescent décor to create a “cosmic dining experience,” said Suellen Stewart of Soroptimist.

The Kingman club has been working for 58 years to help girls and women in the community achieve their dreams. The dinner is the largest fundraiser of the year for the club.

Prizes to be auctioned during the dinner include wine-tasting tours in Sonoma, California, golf and baseball packages, art and jewelry.

Soroptimist International programs include a “Girl Power” camp in April, financial grants for education and training, career support and scholarships for high school seniors.

The club meets Thursdays at noon at Canyon 66 Restaurant, 3100 E. Andy Devine Ave.

For dinner reservations, call Suellen Stewart at 928-458-0202.