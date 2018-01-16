Transient, 53, arrested for surreptitious photography

KINGMAN – Authorities say a 53-year-old transient, who may be suffering from mental illness, was arrested Jan. 10 for taking photographs or video of a man in a bathroom stall.

Thomas Louis Spolec was taken into custody on charges of felony surreptitious photo/videotaping.

KPD responded to a store in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road after a 71-year-old man reported he was the victim of someone taking photos or video while he was using the restroom.

Officers went to a nearby bus stop where they located Spolac. Police reported that Spolac admitted to the accusation.

He was taken to Mohave County jail.