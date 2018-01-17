10 Things to Know for Today, Jan. 17, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - HOW TRUMP MIGHT HANDLE A MUELLER INTERROGATION

An AP review of transcripts made under oath show a witness who is at times talkative, boastful, unapologetic and combative.

2 - 'YOUR SILENCE AND YOUR AMNESIA IS COMPLICITY'

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker criticizes Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen after she testified under oath that she "did not hear" Trump use a certain vulgarity to describe African countries.

3 - WHO RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM HOUSE PANEL

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon did for refusing to answer queries from the House Intelligence Committee about his time working for Trump.

4 - WHAT'S NEXT ON POPE FRANCIS' AGENDA IN CHILE

The pontiff is expected to dive into the plight of the indigenous Mapuche and their long-running conflicts with government authorities.

5 - GIRL'S ESCAPE EXPOSES HORROR OF 13 SIBLINGS KEPT CAPTIVE

David Allen Turpin and his wife Louise Anna had made their suburban Southern California home a private school, a prison, and a veritable torture chamber for the siblings aged 2 to 29, authorities say.

6 - NORTH KOREA TO SEND CHEERING SQUAD IN OLYMPICS DELEGATION

Pyongyang's move is the latest in a series of conciliatory gestures the North has taken recently following a year of heightened nuclear tension.

7 - SOUTH BRACING FOR RECORD COLD

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain blankets a large swath of the region, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.

8 - CENTURY AFTER PANDEMIC, SCIENCE TAKES ITS BEST SHOT AT FLU

Scientists are rethinking how to guard against regular winter flu and another super-flu like the 1918 influenza that killed tens of millions as it swept the globe.

9 - MORE ACTORS REGRET WORKING WITH WOODY ALLEN

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, Mira Sorvino, Ellen Page and others are distancing themselves from the prolific 82-year-old filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.

10 - NBA MAY NEED TO CRACK DOWN ON MISBEHAVING PLAYERS

A shameful series of high-profile events — most recently a postgame locker-room incident involving the Rockets and Clippers — may force the league to take action.