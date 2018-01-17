93-year-old Arizona man charged with murder won't stand trial

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A 93-year-old southern Arizona man charged with killing an Eloy man will not stand trial after he was declared mentally incompetent.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the parties in the case agreed that Eusebio Ysaguirre would not be able to understand court proceedings following his mental health evaluations.

Ysaguirre was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 63-year-old Guadalupe Bustos.

Ysaguirre was arrested in August after authorities say he stabbed Bustos to death over an unpaid debt.

Judge Joseph Georgini initiated proceedings last week for Ysaguirre to undergo court-ordered treatment. The charge against Ysaguirre is expected to be dismissed.

Ysaguirre's attorneys say the case has been halted as authorities search for a suitable hospital bed for him.

Ysaguirre is currently being held in a Maricopa County jail.