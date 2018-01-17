Community View | ‘When you cross the line into illegal, you tend to get into legal trouble’

Vic Riccardi’s crime is an interesting story. A person uses his position to decide who repairs a government vehicle, and he opts for his “business” that personally profits.

Seems to me to be a clear-cut case of violation of the law, prohibiting such.

As to the revocation of his bond, again it’s simple; if you violate your bond requirements, then bond is revoked and to the jailhouse you go.

Age, race, political party, how many people like or dislike you, etc., are not reasons to decide whether you deserve jail or not, but simply follow the law.

We have a president who seems to like profiting from his office, and I venture that will be a big part of his political down fall.

There is always a line of legal and illegal. When you cross the line into illegal, you tend to get into legal trouble.