Horoscopes | Jan. 17

Birthdays: Zooey Deschanel, 38; Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 38; Jim Carrey, 56; Betty White, 96.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your life simple. Strive for perfection, personal growth, better health and greater happiness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Tuck your emotions away where they cannot be detected. It’s important to display a poker face if you want to navigate your way into a prime position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Search for information that will help you bypass trouble with authority figures. Get a clear vision of your financial status before you make a donation or commit to taking on an additional expense.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Generosity or miscalculating the cost of a repair or other expenses that unexpectedly crop up will leave you short. Monitor your spending carefully to ensure that you don’t miss an important payment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Relationships should be handled carefully. Emotions will swell up if you make too many changes without discussing your plans with anyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Attend a networking event or seminar that will offer different points of view. Gathering information will help you determine what’s best for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Let past experiences lead the way. Consider what you can do to keep an important relationship healthy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t feel you have to act impulsively in order to keep someone’s interest. Do your own thing and don’t worry about what others think.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Reevaluate the past and how you have taken care of your interests and your health. Consider what you can do to make improvements without going into debt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Slow down and pick and choose carefully when dealing with partners, friends or relatives. Refuse to be railroaded.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think twice before you take action. Find out exactly what’s going on before you call out someone who may or may not be the problem.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the big picture when it comes to your overall health. Practicality and common sense are best put into play to avoid being persuaded.