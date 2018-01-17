Kingman Airport Authority to discuss Dave French's continued employment

KINGMAN – The Kingman Airport Authority board of directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, in the conference room, 7000 Flightline Drive, to discuss and possibly take action regarding the continued employment of Dave French as a part-time employee. French retired effective Dec. 31 as executive director of KAA.

The board will also discuss the legal battle with the City over the authority’s 25-year contract and is expected to go into closed executive session for a status update on litigation with the City. The board may also decide to authorize an increase of $50,000 for legal fees, having hired Andrew Federhar, an outside attorney with the Phoenix law firm Spencer Fane, to defend the contract.

Kingman Airport Users and City Council have been pushing for a management change at the airport for years, pointing to deficiencies in maintenance and a general lack of concern about airport tenants.

Daryl Williams, an aviation attorney hired by the city, sent a letter to the KAA in November stating that the city is not satisfied with the way the authority has been operating the airport.

He filed a notice of condemnation and wants to take back the airport property and operations.

“We believe this case violates the constitutional right of the Kingman Airport Authority,” Federhar told the Daily Miner. “The city is trying to impair the contract, so we filed to take the case from the state court to federal court and consolidate it with the action we filed two weeks ago.”