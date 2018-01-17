Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs overcome slow start to defeat River Valley

KINGMAN – It wasn’t the prettiest game, but when the dust settled Tuesday night the Kingman High School girls basketball team held on for a 38-36 victory over River Valley.

“It was just one of those games,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Hank Diaz. “We haven’t been able to set up our true offense yet. We’re still shooting a little early in our possessions, but buckets fell when they fell. An ugly win, but we’ll take it.”

Kingman didn’t get off to a fast start as it trailed 18-14 at halftime, but quickly recovered by using a 7-0 run to take a 23-21 advantage with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter.

It continued to be a back-and-forth battle down the stretch, but Payton Chamberlain stepped up for the Lady Bulldogs as she scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Chamberlain sank a basket with 4:03 remaining in the game and then Sukwana Quasula added a 3-pointer at the 3:35 mark to give Kingman a 37-31 lead.

While the Lady Bulldogs only made one free throw from that point, it proved to be enough for the two-point win over the No. 32 ranked Lady Dust Devils (6-6, 0-4 3A West Region).

Quasula led the way with 14 points, while Chamberlain scored 10 and Courtney Mossor added 10 points.

“I liked the distribution of the scoring because we don’t rely on one person,” Diaz said. “That’s what I try to get them to do is share the ball. They seem to be doing it the last couple of games, where they’ve been sharing the ball a lot more. We’re showing improvements.”

No. 27 ranked Kingman (7-5, 2-2) is back in action Friday with a 5:30 p.m. contest at 23rd-ranked Odyssey Institute (7-3, 1-2).

“We have a really tough road game coming up at Odyssey,” Diaz said. “I’m hoping that we can compete with them and show them it’s not going to be an easy walk in the park like we did with Northwest Christian a couple of weeks ago.”

Coconino 55, Lee Williams 27

At Coconino, the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team lost a 55-27 decision Tuesday night to the fifth-ranked Lady Panthers (10-2, 5-1 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The No. 17 ranked Lady Volunteers are idle until Jan. 25 when they welcome Coconino to town for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Parker 33, Kingman Academy 26

At Parker, the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night in a 33-26 loss to the No. 25 ranked Lady Broncs (7-5, 4-0 2A West Region).

The 33rd-ranked Lady Tigers (4-6, 3-1) continue their road trip Friday with a 5:30 p.m. contest at No. 44 ranked Antelope Union (1-6, 1-2).

Boys Basketball

Coconino 53, Lee Williams 38

At Coconino, the Lee Williams School boys basketball team dropped its fourth straight loss Tuesday night with a 53-38 setback to the No. 13 ranked Panthers (10-2, 5-1 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The 26th-ranked Volunteers (5-6, 2-4) travel to No. 12 ranked Tempe (7-3, 3-1 4A Desert Sky Region) Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.

Parker 58, Kingman Academy 48

At Parker, the Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team suffered a 58-48 loss Tuesday to the No. 40 ranked Broncs (5-7, 2-2).

The 39th-ranked Tigers (4-8, 2-2) are back in action Friday with a 7 p.m. contest at No. 49 Antelope Union (1-6, 0-3).

Boys Soccer

Lee Williams 1, Buckeye 1

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie Tuesday against the No. 34 ranked Hawks (2-7-1, 1-1 4A Southwest).

The No. 39 ranked Volunteers (2-8-1, 0-4 4A Grand Canyon) make their final road trip of the season today for a 5 p.m. contest at 25th-ranked Prescott (5-4, 1-2).

Girls Soccer

Lee Williams 2, Buckeye 0

At Buckeye, the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over No. 34 ranked Buckeye (1-9, 0-2 4A Southwest).

Sienna Cobanovich and Maritza Saucedo each scored a goal and Sadie Serrano added assists on each. Audra Coffman tallied her third shutout with 10 saves.

The No. 28 ranked Lady Volunteers (4-6, 0-4 4A Grand Canyon) host their Senior Night at 5 p.m. today against No. 6 Prescott (8-1, 3-1).

Yuma Catholic 9, Kingman 0

At Yuma, the Kingman High School girls soccer team dropped a 9-0 loss Tuesday to the No. 5 ranked Lady Shamrocks (7-0-1, 3-0 3A Region 6).

The No. 38 ranked Lady Bulldogs (1-8, 1-2) welcome 23rd-ranked River Valley (3-3-2, 2-1) to town Friday for a 6 p.m. contest.