WACOG healthy living program offered

Guidelines call for everyone to do 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

  • Originally Published: January 17, 2018 5:57 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Governments is offering The Wellness Initiative for Senior Education Program.

    WISE is a six-week program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning Jan. 18 at the Mohave County Library-Kingman Meeting Room, 3269 N. Burbank St. WISE is designed for older adults to help them celebrate healthy aging, make healthy lifestyle choices, and avoid substance abuse.

    Space is limited. Call Melinda at WACOG at 928-377-4962 or email her at MelindaK@wacog.com.

    WISE is a free program.

