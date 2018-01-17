WACOG healthy living program offered

KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Governments is offering The Wellness Initiative for Senior Education Program.

WISE is a six-week program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning Jan. 18 at the Mohave County Library-Kingman Meeting Room, 3269 N. Burbank St. WISE is designed for older adults to help them celebrate healthy aging, make healthy lifestyle choices, and avoid substance abuse.

Space is limited. Call Melinda at WACOG at 928-377-4962 or email her at MelindaK@wacog.com.

WISE is a free program.