10 Things to Know for Today, Jan. 18, 2018

1-HAITIANS FACE HURDLES AFTER PROTECTED STATUS RENEWAL DELAYS

A bureaucratic delay by U.S. immigration officials has cost some of them their jobs, others the chance to travel for family emergencies and many feeling like it was intentional.

2-WHERE TRUMP IS HEADED

Southwestern Pennsylvania to celebrate the Republican tax overhaul — and perhaps give a boost to the GOP candidate in the year's first congressional election.

3-WHY PENCE'S VISIT IS A DILEMMA FOR MIDEAST LEADERS

The U.S. vice president's upcoming visit comes at a time of friction between his administration and the Palestinian leadership, posing a dilemma for host nations Egypt and Jordan.

4-POPE TO VISIT BOOMING IMMIGRANT COMMUNITY IN CHILE

Francis' visit to the northern city of Iquique will allow the pontiff to reiterate his call for countries to welcome migrants and refugees fleeing war, drought or hardship — historically a tough sell.

5-'THEY WERE JUST LIKE ANY ORDINARY FAMILY'

The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say the Turpin family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

6-SLOW-MOVING WINTER STORM LEAVES LINGERING EFFECT IN SOUTH

Several Southern states will be dealing with the aftermath of a storm that dumped a half-foot of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least 10 people.

7-HAWAII OFFICIALS BOTCHED EFFORTS TO CORRECT FALSE MISSILE ALERT

A timeline shows it took more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities for approval they didn't need and then another 15 minutes to cancel the alert that was sent to mobile devices statewide.

8-WHITE HOUSE CLAIMING SWEEPING 'EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE'

The move is rankling both parties in Congress as current and former advisers parade to Capitol Hill for questioning about possible connections with Russia.

9-AZIZ ANSARI STORY SPARKS HEATED DEBATE OVER #METOO

The online account of a woman's date with the comedian sparks debate about whether the nascent movement is sometimes being misused.

10- WIMBLEDON CHAMP OUT AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Garbine Muguruza struggled with the heat in an upset second-round loss to 88th-ranked Hsieh Su-wei that leaves just three major winners in the women's draw on Day 4.