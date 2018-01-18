Arizona wildlife officials issue nearly $75k in civil fines

PHOENIX (AP) – State wildlife officials say they issued nearly $75,000 in civil fines last year, mostly for the illegal taking of big game animals.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has nearly 100 wildlife managers who investigate potential poaching cases. They rely on a hotline that allows people to call in violations anonymously.

Nearly one-third of the reports that came in by phone and online in 2017 were about big game. Others were for fishing violations, feeding wildlife, illegal taking of raptors and people who possess live animals they shouldn't.

Wildlife officials say in some cases, hunters and anglers report themselves when they mistakenly violate the law.

The calls resulted in 76 citations with civil fines of $74,500.

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission also revoked 51 hunting or fishing licenses.