Avoid old NYC 'Fallout Shelters' in nuke attack

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 18, 2018 6 a.m.

    In a real nuclear strike in New York, taking cover in a building bearing a rusted yellow fallout-shelter sign may not be the best option. Experts say the shelters in old buildings are often aging relics from the Cold War that haven't been maintained. (Jan. 17)

