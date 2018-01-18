Avoid old NYC 'Fallout Shelters' in nuke attack

In a real nuclear strike in New York, taking cover in a building bearing a rusted yellow fallout-shelter sign may not be the best option. Experts say the shelters in old buildings are often aging relics from the Cold War that haven't been maintained. (Jan. 17)
More like this story
- Approval of low-yield nuclear weapons development includes<BR>Nevada Test Site funds
- Trump's nuclear strategy seeks new weapons to counter Russia
- Fallout: Part II of V<BR>Government told residents tests blasts were safe
- Western Arizona Humane Society, Mohave County don't reach agreement to run shelter
- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home draws fans to Arizona desert
SUBMIT FEEDBACK