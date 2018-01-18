Car registration tax boost proposed to end raid on road cash

PHOENIX (AP) – Republican lawmakers in the Arizona House and Senate are proposing an increase in vehicle license fees as they try again to end raids on dedicated local highway funding that now pays for highway patrol operations.

The identical proposals from Sen. Bob Worsley of Mesa and Rep. Noel Campbell of Prescott mark the latest effort to end the raid of about $95 million a year that is supposed to fund local roads. Worsley pushed a similar bill last year but it died after Senate President Steve Yarbrough refused to allow a formal vote.

Worsley says this year's effort would raise about $8 million by ending an exemption for alternative vehicles. The rest of the needed $100 million would come by giving the Department of Transportation director authority to raise license fees.