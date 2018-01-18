Horoscope | January 18, 2018

Birthdays: Jason Segel, 38; Jesse L. Martin, 49; Mark Messier, 57; Kevin Costner, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the necessary steps to set up a better future. If you aren’t happy or you feel you are missing out, do your due diligence and find out what your options are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Relationships will take time and effort. Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for an outlet. A fitness regimen will help you blow off steam.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Joint ventures will not run smoothly if you and a partner cannot agree on expenditures, responsibilities or how things should be set up and executed. Consider working on your own and allowing everyone else the same privilege.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be easily distracted by what others do. Don’t let temptation take over, leading to excessive behavior.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Personal improvements can be made as long as you don’t go into debt. Attend events that will broaden your awareness and encourage you to make new friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal improvements can be made. A change to the way you look or how you treat others will enhance your important relationships.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take better care of your health and emotional well-being. An honest self-assessment regarding who you are as a person and what you have to offer will give you more reasons to bring about positive changes to important relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time perfecting the way you look and how you treat others. Don’t feel obligated to take on someone else’s responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Partnerships will face turmoil if you choose to disagree. Question the outcomes based on the options you’ve been offered.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotions will make you face situations you may want to ignore. Don’t run and hide.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Know what you want and devise the best way to go about reaching your goals. Refuse to let emotions take over when money is involved.