Prosecutor: Lake Havasu man will face murder charge in daughter’s death

Mohave County prosecutors are preparing to file charges of first degree murder against a Lake Havasu City man in the death of his daughter.

According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Megan McCoy, the county sought to indict Andrew J. Lamorie, 21, of Havasu, on murder charges in the death of his daughter Thursday.

The alleged abuse took place on Jan. 11, when police and paramedics were sent to Lamorie’s residence on reports of a 2-year-old child who wasn’t breathing. The child was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and later flown to a hospital outside of Havasu for emergency medical treatment.

Lamorie was arrested at the scene on charges of felony child abuse, after detectives determined that physical abuse was allegedly a factor. Lamorie was also charged with aggravated assault per domestic violence, child neglect, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia last week.

Lamorie’s 2-year-old daughter was admitted in critical condition, and survived three days before life support was removed on Jan. 14. The child’s death was announced in a release from the police department on Tuesday.

“The medical examination of the victim is done, but we’re still waiting for the medical report, pending further testing,” McCoy said. “We’ll appear before a grand jury (Thursday), and we have things in motion. We intend to charge him with first degree murder in the death of his daughter as the result of abuse.”

According to McCoy, prosecutors would know by late Thursday afternoon if the grand jury has indicted Lamorie, allowing murder charges to proceed to a possible trial.

Lamorie remains in custody at Mohave County Jail in Kingman, under $1 million bond.