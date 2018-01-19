Dear Abby | Man comes up short learning how to date in high school

Dear Abby: At what point does a man finally give up hope of finding a mate and accept that he may end up alone?

I’m 29. I never had a chance to date in high school. My family farms, and when I was 14, my grandfather could no longer help my dad. Dad couldn’t take care of things alone, so I would go out and help him the minute I got home from school every day. Between the farm work and keeping up with my studies, I had to grow up fast. I graduated with a 3.5 grade point average, but because I had no time for dating, this part of my development has always been off.

I have been set up by family and friends, tried meeting people in groups and on online dating sites. So far, it has been to no avail. My last actual date was two years ago. Friends tell me I’m a good guy, so I can’t figure out what has gone wrong.

I never regretted helping my dad when he needed me, but I wish it hadn’t come at such a steep social price. Am I doomed to a lonely life because I “did the right thing” when I was in high school? – Midwest Farmer

Dear Farmer: A quick online search would show you there are women who would be very interested in meeting someone like you. Go back online and start researching dating sites for farmers and ranchers. While I can’t guarantee you’ll meet your match, it would be a good place to start. I wish you the best and hope you will let me know I have guided you in the right direction.

Dear Abby: What’s a polite way to respond to friends who ask, “Are you having a baby shower?” when no one has offered to throw me one?

My husband and I are expecting our first child, and we are thrilled. My family is unable to host a baby shower and my husband has no family.

If someone offered, I would graciously accept. I feel awkward when I am asked this question because I don’t want to seem entitled or expectant or like I’m feeling sorry for myself. Do you have any way to say, “No one has offered, but I’ll let you know if they do”? – Expectant Mom in California

Dear EM: Honesty is the best policy. Your answer to that question is perfectly acceptable. It’s the truth, and it may cause some of your friends to step up to bat.