Desert Stars 18U takes fourth at MLK Tourney

KINGMAN – The Desert Stars Volleyball 18U team continued action over the weekend as it traveled to the Fiesta MLK Tournament at Arizona State. The 18U squad went 6-0 during the first two days to place in the gold division where they took fourth out of 44 teams.

The DSV 16U squad played in the Cactus Classic Invitational and tallied one of their best finishes at 12th out of 32 teams. They were fourth in the Golden Barrel bracket.

The 15U team also competed at the Cactus Classic Invite, finishing 16th out of 30 teams and taking fourth in the Cholla bracket.

The 13U squad rounded out the competition as it took 21st-place overall, but finished first in the Prickly Pear bracket to earn its first team trophy.