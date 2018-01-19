Desert Stars 18U takes fourth at MLK Tourney

DSV 18U’s Ashley Sahawneh sends a ball over the net last weekend during the Fiesta MLK Tournament at Arizona State.

  • Originally Published: January 19, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Desert Stars Volleyball 18U team continued action over the weekend as it traveled to the Fiesta MLK Tournament at Arizona State. The 18U squad went 6-0 during the first two days to place in the gold division where they took fourth out of 44 teams.

    The DSV 18U team, back row, left to right, coach Kyra Williams, Kalyse Whitehead, Isabella Anderson, Tori Logan, Ashley Sahawneh, Brittany Dollarhide, Lorelei Fernandez and coach Sarah Casson. Front row, left to right, Aspen Jackson and Sadie Snay.

    The DSV 16U squad played in the Cactus Classic Invitational and tallied one of their best finishes at 12th out of 32 teams. They were fourth in the Golden Barrel bracket.

    The DSV 16U squad, from left to right, Mollie King, Lanae Burgess, Bryce Shuffler, Madison Lewis, Brianna Portillo, Kirsta Thomson, Kyla Romeo, Eliza Telford, Lynsey Day, coach Nona King and coach Dawn Uhles.

    The 15U team also competed at the Cactus Classic Invite, finishing 16th out of 30 teams and taking fourth in the Cholla bracket.

    The DSV 15U squad, from left to right, Sofia Miller-Mata, Kaylee Cobanovich, Kaitlin Echeverria, Paige Rust, Maliah Gardner, Ashlee Steele, Esther Torres, Grace Stutler, Elvira Torres, coach Jeff Pope and coach Catherine Therrien.

    The 13U squad rounded out the competition as it took 21st-place overall, but finished first in the Prickly Pear bracket to earn its first team trophy.

    The DSV 13U squad, back row, left to right, Maya Kaufman, Dylan Brisco and Kaydence Larsen. Front row, left to right, Anika Larsen, Morgan Garrison, Kimber Privetts, Samantha Ogborn and coach Ryan Hardy

