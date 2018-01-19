Fox, National Geographic announce return of award-winning series “Cosmos”

(BUSINESS WIRE) – FOX and National Geographic today announced the highly anticipated return of the Emmy Award-winning worldwide phenomenon “COSMOS,” from executive producer/writer/director Ann Druyan with Neil deGrasse Tyson, the famed pop-culture icon, astrophysicist and host of the Emmy Award-nominated “StarTalk,” returns as host of the series, scheduled to premiere globally in Spring 2019.

Following a wildly successful run in 2014 as the most-watched series ever on National Geographic Channels internationally and seen by more than 135 million people worldwide on National Geographic and FOX, the new season will once again premiere in the U.S. on both FOX and National Geographic and globally on National Geographic in 171 countries and 43 languages.

In the vastness of space and the immensity of time, the number of worlds to explore and stories to tell are virtually infinite. The first two seasons of the Cosmos television series transported a global audience to the farthest reaches and most deeply hidden recesses of the universe. In the course of those journeys, the series dramatized the lives of many of the forgotten searchers who contributed to the world’s understanding of who, when and where we are in the universe. “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” will venture to previously uncharted territories. In conjunction with the launch of the new season, National Geographic Books also will publish a companion book, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” by Ann Druyan, the long-awaited follow-up to Carl Sagan’s international bestseller, “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.”