Obituary | Samantha Nicole Voytilla

Samantha Nicole Voytilla, age 26, passed away on January 5, 2018 at her home in Corvallis, Oregon.

Sami is survived by her parent; Michele Conley of Kingman, Arizona and Johnny (Sonny) Voytilla of Murrieta, California, her brother; Brett Hanning of Kingman, Arizona, and niece; Gwyneth, also of Kingman. She is also survived by a grandmother, Mary Lou Conley of Montgomery City, Missouri and great-grandmother, Bonnie Hicks of Grand Junction, Colorado. Sami will be lovingly remembered by an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Sami was born June 9, 1991 in Grand Junction, Colorado. She graduated from Kingman Academy of Learning in 2009; she earned a liberal arts degree from Mohave Community College in 2016. She was currently working as a lab supervisor at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon where her work family also mourns her loss.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up to cover the costs of her celebration and the balance will be donated to a suicide awareness/prevention organization and StopRelationshipAbuse.org.

You will be loved and missed by many, our Sami girl.