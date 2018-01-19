Prep Soccer: Lady Vols fall to Prescott on Senior Night

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team may have dropped a 10-1 loss Thursday to the No. 6 ranked Lady Badgers, but it has shown overall improvement this season. The Lady Volunteers have never won more than three games in program history, but they’ve already eclipsed that mark.

“We’ve made progress all across the board,” said Lee Williams head coach Chris Selby. “This is the most wins Lee Williams has ever had in four years.”

The 28th-ranked Lady Vols (4-7, 0-5 4A Grand Canyon Region) have also kept most of their contests close this year, other than an 11-1 loss to Flagstaff (11-0, 5-0) and the setback to Prescott (9-1, 4-1).

“I’m extremely happy with that,” Selby said. “But I don’t know what happened (Thursday). They didn’t come out and play like they normally do.”

Sadie Serrano tallied the lone goal for Lee Williams, as she sent a ball to the top left corner and it found the back of the net to cut the deficit to 3-1 at the 25:59 mark.

“That was an incredible shot,” Selby said.

While it wasn’t the case Thursday night, the defense has improved tremendously from a year ago when it yielded 90 total goals. With only one game remaining Monday at No. 11 ranked Mohave (6-4, 2-3), the Lady Vols have allowed 53 goals.

Lee Williams still has its work cut out next year with the departure of a number of seniors.

“Samantha Sanchez, Audra Coffman and Marilyn Svihl are all going to be hard to replace,” Selby said. “We have some young ones coming in, but those girls are a big part of our defense. Losing them is going to be tough.”