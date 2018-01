KINGMAN – Authorities say they have arrested a 40-year-old Golden Valley man on five counts of felony second degree burglary and four counts of felony theft.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies reported Webb to be involved in burglaries on the 5400 block of Cove Road that was reported Jan. 8, and on the 7400 block of Brook Drive, which was reported Dec. 26.

Webb was arrested Thursday and taken to Mohave County jail.

- Information provided by MCSO