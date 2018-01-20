Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs pick up win against Odyssey

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls basketball team erased a six-point halftime deficit Friday night by scoring 18 third-quarter points in a 36-22 win over the No. 24 ranked Odyssey Institute (7-4, 1-3 3A West Region).

Courtney Mossor finished with 12 points, while Payton Chamberlain scored nine and Sukwana Quasula added eight points.

The No. 27 ranked Lady Bulldogs (8-5, 3-2) host 29th-ranked Chino Valley (4-8, 0-4) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kingman Academy 62, Antelope 26

At Antelope Union, the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team cruised to a 62-26 win Friday night over the No. 45 ranked Lady Rams (1-7, 1-3 2A West Region).

The 33rd-ranked Lady Tigers (5-6, 4-1) welcome No. 50 ranked Trivium Prep (0-9, 0-4) to town Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Boys Basketball

Kingman 50, Odyssey 36

At Odyssey Institute, the Kingman High School boys basketball team easily picked up a 50-36 victory Friday night over the No. 36 ranked Minotaurs (1-11, 0-4).

Elijah Howery had a game-high 17 points, while Tobias Bagby scored 10.

The 29th-ranked Bulldogs (7-6, 3-2) face No. 33 ranked Chino Valley (3-9, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Kingman Academy 58, Antelope 39

At Antelope Union, the Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team crushed the No. 49 ranked Rams (1-7, 0-4 2A West Region) by a score of 58-39 on Friday night.

The 39th-ranked Tigers (5-8, 3-2) welcome No. 20 ranked Trivium Prep (7-3, 4-0) to town Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest.

Tempe 82, Lee Williams 55

At Tempe, the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team lost its fifth straight Friday night with a 82-55 setback to the No. 12 ranked Buffaloes (8-4, 3-2 4A Desert Sky Region).

The No. 26 ranked Volunteers (5-7, 2-4) welcome 13th-ranked Coconino (11-2, 6-1) to town Thursday for their annual Silent Night game. Admission is a can of non-perishable food and the crowd will remain silent until Lee Williams scores its 11th point to honor the firefighters who lost their lives in 1973.

Girls Soccer

River Valley 7, Kingman 0

At KHS, the Kingman High School girls soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net Friday night in a 7-0 loss to No. 24 ranked River Valley (4-3-2, 3-1 3A Region 6).

The Lady Bulldogs had their best chance to score early in the second half when Rachel Torres’ attempt hit the crossbar.

“Those things happen, especially when you get down and you start pressing,” said Kingman head coach David Kopecky. “… On a normal day, she probably would have made that, but she was trying so hard to make it that she cut the top bar.”

No. 37 ranked Kingman (1-9, 1-3) travels to 38th-ranked Wickenburg (1-7-1, 0-3) Wednesday for a 4 p.m. contest.

“I’m really proud of the girls,” Kopecky said. “They don’t give up. They’re fighters. That’s good because we’ll get better if we keep fighting.”

Boys Soccer

Prescott 4, Lee Williams 1

At Prescott, the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team suffered a 4-1 setback Thursday to the No. 24 ranked Badgers (6-5, 2-3 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The No. 38 Volunteers (2-9-1, 0-5) host tenth-ranked Mohave (9-0-2, 4-0-1) at 6 p.m. Monday for Senior Night.