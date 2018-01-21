Companies reciving public funds cannot discriminate based on national origin

PHOENIX – Attorney General Mark Brnovich is defending a 2016 law designed to prevent public dollars from going to firms that engage in boycotts of companies that do business with Israel.

In new filings in federal court here, Brnovich is asking U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa to throw out the claim by Flagstaff attorney Mik Jordahl that the law violates his First Amendment rights. Jordahl, in filing suit last month, said he was being forced to choose between doing business with the Coconino County Jail District and refusing to buy office equipment from Hewelett Packard because that company provides information technology services used by Israeli security at checkpoints throughout the West Bank.

Brnovich said even if Jordahl were denied that $18,000 annual contract, Arizona lawmakers have a legal – and he contends moral – right to ensure that companies receiving public funds do not discriminate based on national origin, even if it’s only one nation that is getting that special protection.

The law specifically bars public agencies from entering into contracts with companies unless they provide written certification that they are not and will not engage in a boycott of Israel. But Brnovich said it’s justified, citing the so-called BDS movement – boycott, divest and sanctions – aimed at pressuring Israel to change its policies regarding Palestinians and specifically to have the Jewish state withdraw from the West Bank.

“No nation has been under attack more than Israel has and has had less help from any other country in the world as Israel has had,’’ Brnovich said. “I think the message the Legislature wanted to send was we’re going to stand with Israel.’’

The lawsuit filed last month says Jordahl is a non-Jewish member of Jewish Voices for Peace which endorses the BDS movement. Attorney Kathleen Brody of the American Civil Liberties Union said Jordahl personally boycotts consumer goods and services provided by businesses he believes support the occupation of the West Bank.

What’s at issue is that Jordahl is being asked to sign the certification that his law firm won’t get involved in any boycott of Israel as a condition of that county jail contract. Jordahl also wants his firm to be able to provide support for Jewish Voice for Peace and other boycott participants.

Brody said the 2016 law violates Jordahl’s First Amendment rights of expression and association. And then there’s that one-sided nature to it, allowing public contracts to go to those who participate in boycotts of other countries.

Brnovich, however, said he doesn’t see a problem with that.

“When you have a close ally of the United States, where you have a key trading partner to the state of Arizona that has been under, quite frankly, constant attacks since 1948, I think the state does have a role,’’ he said. “I think we do have a right to say, ‘We stand with Israel.’”

In his legal filings, Brnovich also argues to Judge Diane Humetewa that Jordahl’s First Amendment claims are misplaced.

“The act does not prevent the plaintiff from saying anything,’’ the legal papers contend. He said Jordahl and others can “criticize Israel to their hearts’ content,’’ call for changes in U.S. policy, advocate for others to boycott Israel and “make abundantly clear that all businesses they do with Israelis is under the most vociferous protest.’’

What the law does, Brnovich said, is regulate commercial conduct.