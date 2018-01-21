Details emerge in suspected child abuse case

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The mother of a 2-year-old girl killed in a suspected child abuse case was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

The arrest of Brittany R. Rodriguez, 24, comes days after the girl’s father, Andrew J. Lamorie, 21, was arrested and their daughter was hospitalized.

The victim was identified as Gabriella Lamorie by the Las Vegas Review Journal, via a probable cause statement from Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman. The court would not immediately provide the documents to the News-Herald.

According to the Review Journal, Gabriella survived for three days on life support before succumbing to her injuries on Sunday.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged in the case against Lamorie, who was arrested Jan. 11 when Lake Havasu City Police detectives allegedly discovered signs of physical abuse against his daughter. Lamorie was initially charged with felony child abuse, and now charges of first degree murder have been added to the case against him, according to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.

According to the story in the Review Journal, Lake Havasu Police Detective Cindy Slack said the child’s grandmother, Halie Lamorie, reported her granddaughter’s condition to emergency services. According to the probable cause report from LHCPD, the victim had been brought out of a closet, where Lamorie allegedly said he placed her in “time out” after she threw a tantrum over a toy. He allegedly told officers he returned when he heard no noise from the closet, and found his daughter limp on the floor.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim appeared malnourished and her rib cage clearly visible when first responders found her. Further medical examination allegedly showed that the victim sustained bleeding in her brain, multiple brain contusions, multiple bruises on her face and head and signs of intestinal trauma.

Lamorie allegedly denied harming his daughter at the time of his arrest.

Lamorie has also been charged with aggravated assault per domestic violence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and animal cruelty.

An attempt was made to contact Rodriguez in person on Monday, prior to her arrest. Rodriguez was unwilling to comment at that time. The extent of Rodriguez’s involvement in the alleged abuse that resulted in her daughter’s death has not yet been released to the public.