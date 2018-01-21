Events Calendar | January 21, 2018

TODAY
Bingo
1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.
MONDAY
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Bingo
4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.
TUESDAY
Mohave Community Orchestra practice
7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
WEDNESDAY
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Making a Felt Key Chain
6 - 8 p.m. Learn how and have “FUN” as you will sew and decorate a “Felt Key Chain”! The class is free and all supplies are provided. Happening at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
THURSDAY
Bingo
10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.
Silent Night Game
5:30 p.m. Lee Williams High School
FRIDAY
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SATURDAY
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
Our Time, Our History
Noon - 2 p.m. The Mohave Museum 400 W. Beale St. . 928-715-0288.
KRMC/Senior Health Expo
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. At the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. 928-263-3873.
Gun Show
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. At the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK