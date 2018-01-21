Kingman Photo | Mohave Sportsman Club gives away rifle at raffle

Bill McCune, left, president of Mohave Sportsman Club, draws the winning ticket in a raffle for a Henry Big Boy 38/375 rifle at the December meeting of the Mohave Arms Collectors Association.

MACA President Rick Mays, right, organized the raffle, and Bank Street Guns gave the club a discount on the gun. The winner was Alex Ahumada of Orange, California.

Mohave Arms Collectors Association meets the last Thursday of each month at the 7 Mile Hill Rifle Range, 3155 N. Oatman Highway.

Call Rick at 949-201-9526 or Keith at 928-681-4476 for more information on the club.