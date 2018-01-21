Letter | Who is Victor Riccardi?

Victor is a Korean War veteran.

Victor is a 40-year resident of the Valle Vista area and former President of the Valle Vista Property Owners Association.

He established a business and raised a family.

For 30 of those 40 years, he served as fire chief to the area, received no pay for 28 of those years, and received no retirement benefits.

He established two fire stations in Valle Vista and surrounding area.

After 9/11, New York Fire Department asked him to come to New York twice to assist them with bomb detection. He received two commendations from NYFD for his service to them.

Let’s face it, approaching 82 years of age, Victor Riccardi has served his community very well.

Linda & Gerald Lucero

Kingman