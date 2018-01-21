School placed on lockdown, KPD investigating

KINGMAN – Desert Willow Elementary School was placed into “lockdown” for a brief period Wednesday due to concerns over a domestic situation, Kingman Police Department reported.

Police took a report at about 3:30 p.m. of a victim receiving threats from her estranged husband and her child’s father, who had a protective order against him.

Police tried to find the husband regarding the alleged threats, and became aware on Wednesday morning that he had made several calls to Desert Willow looking for his child.

During the last call, the man hung up the phone and said he was coming to the school. School officials then notified police as a precautionary step to protect students.

Officers determined that the man was not in the Kingman area when he made the call.

The investigation is ongoing, and KPD is working with Kingman Unified School District to find the man and resolve the situation.