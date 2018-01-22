Stellar cast, excellent story, ‘12 Strong’ still dropped the ball

So you take a stellar cast, a really good story no one has ever heard of and mix it up with millions of dollars and lots of technical talent and what do you get? A stellar movie? I don’t think we’re going to be seeing this one mentioned in the Academy Awards. Someone dropped the ball.

This is the story of one of America’s responses shortly after 9/11. It’s about a team of 12 Green Berets who first had to interview, in the field, for the job. Five teams were interviewed and the one chosen was led by Capt. Nelson (Chris Hemsworth) who didn’t have any combat experience but had the courage to tell Colonel Mulholland (William Fichtner) real obstacles the mission entailed and how his team would accomplish it in three weeks instead of the six weeks allotted. Fichtner doesn’t overplay his role. He’s stern, a hard charging no nonsense leader which is exactly opposite the beach bum surfer stereotype Hemsworth comes across as.

The mission was to helicopter into Afghanistan, team up with one of three warlords that make up the Northern Alliance and fight the way to a city that is the Taliban stronghold and possibly break up the Taliban’s chain of command and organization. Sounds like a great story. Michael Shannon is Hemsworth’s second in command and is considerably older and saltier than Hemsworth. So much so, when they met up with the warlord General Dostum (Navid Negahban), Negahban would only talk to Fichtner, probably because Fichtner looked like a salty war veteran.

Michael Pena played Sam Diller and offered quite a few sarcastic comments that lightened up the film and also created an endearing character. Negahban looks with disdain toward Hemsworth and keeps key details from him. Hemsworth gets obviously frustrated and figures out he has to prove himself to the general. In order to move from one location to another through the rugged mountains of Afghanistan they had to use horses. With all the high tech gadgetry and weaponry it just seemed ironic they had to revert to such an old style of transportation.

But the story limps along. The exciting parts weren’t as exciting as they could have been. It’s not boring either. The rest of the team weren’t given any time to develop their characters. Even the exchanges between Hemsworth and the general seemed forced and really lost track when the general started philosophizing. The battle scenes weren’t as intense like they could or should have been. Only light humor about sore butts and riding horses. This is an awesome story that could easily have ranked up to Saving Private Ryan levels, but it doesn’t.

The story is true. Stay to the end to see the closing comments and why there’s a horse soldier statue at the 9/11 site. The movie is rated R for violence and war. It runs about 130 minutes so get yourself comfortable. I’ll give it 3 ½ out of 5 Miners.