9 injured in apparent volcano eruption near Japan ski resort

TOKYO (AP) — A disaster official says at least nine people have been injured by an apparent volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central Japan.

Gunma prefectural official Ken Kiryu said Tuesday that details were still unclear but the people may have been injured by flying rocks, broken glass or the avalanche.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says snow-covered Mount Kusatsu-Shirane appeared to erupt around 10 a.m.

Alert Level Raised as Mayon Volcano Explodes

The Philippines' most active volcano ejected a huge column of lava fragments, ash and smoke in a thunderous explosion Monday, sending thousands of villagers back to evacuation centers and prompting a warning that an eruption may be imminent. (Jan. 22)