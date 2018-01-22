Dear Abby | Job applicant is devastated when dream falls through

Dear Abby: I recently was rejected for a job that would have turned into a career. I put all my eggs in one basket, so to speak, and told everyone around me during the process that it was looking good. I am humiliated because I now have to tell my peers and co-workers that it didn’t work out.

My confidence is shaken, and I don’t know what to do. In my middle school years, I used to know what I wanted to do, but somewhere in high school up to this point (25 years old), I’ve lost my vision, my dream. How can I find my way again? – In a Slump Out East

Dear Slump: The path to success is rarely straight. Most of us learn more from our mistakes than our successes, so take heart. While this experience has been disappointing, you have learned valuable lessons from it.

If you do not wish to stay in your current job, finding your way again may be as simple as inquiring if career counseling is available at your nearest community college. Ask whether aptitude tests are offered, then research what kinds of jobs are available for someone with your qualifications and interests. And when you are again in the running for a new position, keep it to yourself until you have officially accepted it.

Dear Abby: My daughter married into a wealthy family. Since the beginning, her mother-in-law has used money to control her. Although it bothered me, I didn’t say anything.

We now have a granddaughter, and the mother-in-law is controlling how much time we get to see her. Unfortunately, my daughter allows her to do this. What can I do? I am heartsick. – The Other Grandma

Dear Other Grandma: Your mistake was in not speaking up when you first noticed what was going on. If you haven’t expressed your feelings, you should. Whether it will lead to any improvements, I can’t guarantee. But if it doesn’t, and your daughter continues to allow herself to be ruled by her MIL’s checkbook, you will have to accept that the daughter you raised has seriously misplaced values.

You are obviously someone with a lot of love to give. A program that has been mentioned before in my column – and that might interest you – is Foster Grandparents, which is sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service. The website is nationalservice.gov.