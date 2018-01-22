Horoscope | January 22, 2018

Birthdays: Balthazar Getty, 43; Guy Fieri, 50; Diane Lane, 53; DJ Jazzy Jeff, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There is no limit to what you can do to help others. Only your own fear of failure or reluctance to do your part can keep you from setting a standard for others to follow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Listen and respond cautiously. How you present your thoughts will make a difference to the way people treat you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal gains can be made. Spend more time addressing emotional issues and making changes to the way you look.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Sit tight. Don’t follow someone eager to make a hasty decision.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set your agenda and follow through. Take a physical approach to getting things done your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let emotional spending take over. Look over your personal documents and medical concerns and sort out what needs to be updated.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think twice before you make a move. It’s important to fully understand the repercussions of your actions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put more emphasis on what you know, not what you have or how you look. Take the initiative to protect your assets and possessions and to do things in your own unique way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Improve your living quarters. Pay it forward by donating items you no longer use to charities that help those in need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay calm and wait to get all the facts before you make a judgment call. Pour your energy into something constructive and don’t be tempted to follow someone offering something that sounds too good to be true. T

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Decipher what is doable and start heading in that direction. Having a plan in place before you begin your journey will help you advance from your current position to your destination of choice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ve got options, so before you make changes that will disrupt your life or important relationships, consider what’s best for you. Combine your knowledge and experience with your imaginative ideas and you will come up with a solid plan.