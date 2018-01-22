Let's get to mining the next mother lode

As I sit here enjoying my geezer’s third cup of morning coffee and absorbing the tranquility that abounds here, I wonder why this area is not just frantically busy with tourists? From my front porch, I can see the great number of tourist buses driving by and the question comes to mind, why aren’t most, if not all, of them stopping and spending money in Kingman and Mohave County? Our corner of paradise has many attractions to excite and entertain the tourists, if only they were aware of them.

Almost all the tourists are fascinated by the old west and all its associated glamour and drama. Why is it that a person from half a world away is so fascinated by Route 66? Why aren’t the tour buses clogging the roads to Oatman and to Chloride? Both Oatman and Chloride are sparkling examples of mining history and the west as it once was. Those two little gems are just begging to be enjoyed by the busloads of Asians and Europeans on holiday.

How about Hardyville and its booming past, its historic cemetery and intimate association with the Colorado River steamboat traffic? What of the accomplishments of the U.S. Army’s Lieutenant Beale and his explorations of the west, looking for good terrain for wagon trails? Then there was his legendary use of the camels in support of the exploratory efforts.

Let us not forget the Hualapai Mountains and the charming lodge, with its full slate of fine food and beverages, and its unique resident herd of near-tame elk. The ride alone, up the mountain, is worth a mention just for the view, if nothing else.

Kingman has an excellent small museum, packed to the rafters with interesting displays and then there is the Powerhouse, which is a museum in its own right. Add to all that, the White Cliffs Wagon Trail Park, which is a fascinating glimpse of mining’s freight history. I don’t want to forget the fairly recent addition of the railroad museum at the old Santa Fe station. Oh, yes, mustn’t forget the Bonelli House with its historical importance. Now, how could we possibly neglect the massive impact, both historically and currently, of the railroad that really was Kingman’s start?

I’ll grant you that the Grand Canyon is a bigger draw because it is known worldwide, but why aren’t the attractions of Kingman and Mohave County heavily publicized to the tourism trade and to potential tourists? Quirky little Seligman is well-known throughout the tourist industry because of the singlehanded efforts of Angel Delgadillo. If one man can accomplish that, why aren’t the tourists here, in our county, throwing money at our deserving merchants? What is our business community not doing right? I see busloads of tourists wandering through Walmart, googly-eyed at the amount and variety of merchandise. Why aren’t they staring at our many other, and more interesting, attractions?

Kingman and Mohave County are home to a huge number of inventive, insightful people, many of whom are retired from executive level positions running major corporations. I am sure those folks could offer some excellent advice on how to tap the busloads of money currently bypassing our merchants. It should also be noted that tourist dollars spent here are a nice, potential, broad base for big tax dollars.

I know that this is preaching to the choir, but I see an untapped stream of money flowing through our town and county, mostly untouched and I wonder why?

There is a small but visibly growing swell of energy and interest in the downtown or “Old Kingman” area that appears to be solely the result of the Downtown Merchants’ Association. As in any project or philosophy, the beginnings are small, but vision and dedication can, and usually do, pay off handsomely. I sincerely hope that our visionary merchants and investors see their dreams come true. I hope also that Kingman and Mohave County become recognized as the hub and home of the Mother Road and its deep, mesmerizing history.

This area has a long and successful history of mining. I suggest that the untapped resource of those limitless tourist dollars be considered yet another mother lode to be mined.