Letter | Al Koffman: Why is Lingenfelter so against KRMC proposal

“In general, I’m not against the vote,” Lingenfelter responded to a question from one of about 50 citizens attending the forum. “I’m against it because I remember what effect RAID (Residents Against Irresponsible Development) had on Kingman, and I see the exact same thing happening to Kingman as when RAID was around.”

And I also remember RAID in the timeframe Lingenfelter is refering to. RAID was against Kingman Crossing, ver 1.0, but they were not the reason that KC failed. Here is what I recall. Kingman was willing to "get in bed" with a developer from the Phoenix area whose son's were running the company because the father (don't remember the name) was having legal problems with the State. That company had a very bad reputation.

Then the matter was put on the ballot. The main problem, and there were others, was that there would be a bond issued for $90 million, which would have maxed out the bonding capacity of the city. Fortunately there were enough tax payers to realize a disater in the making.

Mr. Lingenfelter, would you please write another article to the Miner as to why you were, and are, against the proposal put forth by KRMC?