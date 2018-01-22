Letter of Thanks | To the Elks

The Elks Lodge #468 in Kingman continues to make their presence known in Kingman and surrounding areas when they gave out at least 108 large food baskets with all sorts of canned, boxed, and bagged goods as well as frozen turkeys and hams. The Elks Lodge #468 does fundraising every year for this project including the fundraising from the Charity Ball on Dec. 2. Elks raised money to buy $2,400 of food from Safeway this year and that was with a 10 percent discount. Rosalie Harrigan also donated funds from the Elks Bingo Fund to this project to give good cheer to the poor for the holidays.

The laundry baskets were donated by Sterllite, the cake snacks were donated by Little Debbie, and some frozen turkeys were donated by the Cornerstone Mission as well as from many Elks members, including Mr. and Mrs. Riehle, Mr. and Mrs. Chrimes, and Mr. and Mrs. Schoch who bought either Turkeys or Hams. Small food donations was collected throughout the year from Elks members and some from Bingo players who were rewarded by receiving a free early bird game pack for the their donation. Kingman Academy of Learning and KUSD Manzanita Elementary School were a part of collecting food for this project as well. This project was spear headed by Jerry and Linda Grimes who contacted schools for the Christmas food drive.

Bill Riehle, Lodge #468 Exalted Ruler, and 12 other volunteers filled the food baskets Dec. 23. They were topped off with either a frozen turkey or Ham very early Dec. 24, before they made deliveries all morning and afternoon. Names and addresses were obtained from WACOG and a couple of other sources for the needy in Kingman, Golden Valley and unincorporated areas. Sunday was a very busy day for the Elks members who live up to their motto to “give charitable services to build a stronger community.”

In addition to the food baskets, the Elks lodge #468 gave out toys on Christmas Eve. Most toys were donated by the employees of Walgreens’ two stores in Kingman, as well as from many Elks members, but most were purchased by the Elks members. The stuffed animals were all donated by Pet Smart. The organizers of this project were many Elks members and especially Johnathan Saulsbury of Pet Smart, Bob Chrimes, Secretary and Jack Kramer.

On Dec. 24, once again Santa Claus came to the Lodge at 5 p.m. by a fire truck with horns blowing. How exciting it was for the children to see him come as they rushed out to the landing to greet him. The fire chief, Keith Eaton, is also an Elks member and he organized the transportation to the lodge.

Children with their parents or grandparents filed in line at the Elks Lodge #468 before Santa’s arrival and had hot chocolate for the asking while waiting. The toys and stuffed animals were neatly stacked up on the center stage for all the children to peruse and decide what to take when they had their turn to talk to Santa Claus. Yes, they picked out toys from the huge pile with the help of Andy Devine Days Rodeo Royalty Queens. The Elks Lodge #468 also gave a donation to the Rodeo Queens for their organization.

Thanks go out to the organizers from Elks Lodge #468 for the food baskets: Keith Eaton, John Kirby, and Bob Chrlmes, and to all the Elks member volunteers; Tom Stalhut, Fritz McDowell, carol Kinsey, Dan Otis, Sara Becenti, Patrick Harris, and the entire Schoch family, Jeff, Jo-Ann, Nate and Jo-lee, and ER, Bill Riehle. Thanks for the ‘’Toys” go to the many Elks members that went shopping for the toys and special thanks go to Bob and Nani Chrimes, Walgreens and Pet Smart. Let’s not forget the Kingman Fire Dept. who brought Santa Claus to the Elks Lodge #468. This lodge does a lot of charity work for our community throughout the year and I am proud to be an Elks member, too. Happy New Year to all

Sarah Pleth

Kingman