Mohave 911 | January 22, 2018

Warrants arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brian Keith Patrick Mallon, 45, of Kingman, Jan. 13 afternoon on two felony warrants; a Failure to Appear and Unlawful means of Transportation issued by Mohave County Superior Court and a Non Payment of Fines undesignated warrant.



According to a sheriff’s representative, deputies received information that Brian Mallon was staying at a residence in the 4100 block of Eagle and had outstanding warrants. A records check confirmed the warrants. When deputies arrived Mallon refused to exit the locked trailer that he was hiding in. Mallon then threatened to shoot himself, while pointing a gun at himself. Mallon surrendered, after an hour-long negotiation with deputies. The gun in his possession turned out to be a pellet gun that looked like a revolver.

Mallon was booked in the Mohave County Jail.

Shooting

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose Antonio Ramirez, 21, of Mohave Valley, Jan. 16 for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon and Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon, all felonies.

According to a sheriff’s representative, on Jan. 15 deputies responded to a “shots fired” call in the 5000 block of Huntington Road. What started out as two co-workers fist fighting, ended in gunfire. Two other subjects, not involved in the initial fist fight became involved with each other, which included Jose Ramirez. Ramirez pulled a rifle from his vehicle. He shot several rounds off in the air and then shot a 32 year old male subject in the leg. The victim was initially transported to Valley View Hospital and later flown to Las Vegas.

Ramirez was booked into the Mohave County Jail.