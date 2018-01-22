Sadie Snay is Student Rotarian for 2017 Fall Semester

The Kingman Rotary Club announced that Sadie Snay served as their student Rotarian during the fall semester. Sadie is a senior at Lee Williams High School. She was selected as the student Rotarian because of her high achievements both inside and outside of the classroom.

In addition to her high academic achievements, Sadie has exceled on the court. She has participated in Volleyball, basketball and track. She served as captain of both the volleyball and basketball teams. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed.



Snay has received several accolades including: 1st team All Colorado River Region volleyball and basketball honors (freshman and sophomore year), 2nd team All-Section volleyball (sophomore year), honorable mention All-State volleyball (sophomore year), 1st team All-Conference 4A Grand Canyon Region Basketball (sophomore year), and 2nd team Volleyball (junior year).

In addition to her athletics, Sadie is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as director of the Interact club. Her future plans include playing volleyball at the collegiate level and majoring in either exercise science or athletic training.

The Kingman Rotary Club is proud of the accomplishments of Ms. Snay and wishes her success in her future endeavors.

