Unoccupied double-wide destroyed by ‘spectacular’ fire Monday

KINGMAN – An unoccupied double-wide mobile home was completely destroyed by fire early Monday morning in the Butler area, fire officials from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District reported.

Fire Chief Wayne Eder said the “spectacular” fire was reported at 5:04 a.m. in the 2800 block of McVicar Avenue, and NACFD responded with two engine companies, two pumpers, a water tender and two support vehicles.

A total of 19 NACFD firefighters, including five volunteers, were on scene, along with the fire chief and battalion chief.

The fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

“The fire occurred in an area with limited fire hydrants and all water was shuttled to the scene via NACFD water and pumper tenders,” Eder said. “A safe, aggressive attack by the first two engine companies was able to confine most of the fire to the building of origin with damage to a neighboring structure and a small brush fire ignited.”

Kingman Fire Department, UniSource and River Medical AMR assisted in responding to the fire.