Wedding | Rachel and Brandon Miner

Mike and Kathy Harris wish to announce the marriage of their daughter, Rachel, to Brandon Miner, son of Robert and Dana Miner. The happy couple were wed on Dec. 15, 2017 at the Kingman Cerbat Justice Court. They will continue to reside in Kingman.
