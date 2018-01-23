$2M bond for suspected killer wounded in a Tonopah shootout

A bullet riddled vehicle after a suspect in a Phoenix homicide was involved in a shootout with law enforcement officers at a rest area Nov. 28, 2016 in western Arizona. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 23, 2018 4:20 p.m.

    Sladjan Petkovic

    PHOENIX (AP) — A man accused of killing his neighbor last November and shooting at a state trooper at a highway rest stop in Tonopah has finally had his initial court appearance.

    A $2 million bond was set Monday for 36-year-old Sladjan Petkovic, who was critically wounded in a shootout with authorities and needed months of hospitalization and rehabilitation.

    Petkovic has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting. He doesn't have a lawyer yet.

    Phoenix police say Petkovic fatally shot his neighbor on Nov. 27 over an ongoing dispute.

    Early the following morning, authorities say Petkovic was spotted at a Tonopah rest area.

    Petkovic and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper exchanged gunfire and authorities say a shootout ensued with more than 300 rounds fired.

