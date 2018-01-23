Annual bald eagle event set for Flagstaff Saturday

FLAGSTAFF – Did you know that Arizona is visited by over 200 bald eagles during the winter?

To learn more about these amazing birds and to see live eagles, the public is invited to attend the annual Bald Eagle Celebration on Saturday at the Willow Bend Environmental Educational Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, in Flagstaff.

Several programs will be offered during this year’s event, which is hosted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, and the Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience (AWWE).

The cost for the event is $10 per participant for each program or free for Willow Bend Members. All programs, except the field trip, will be held at Willow Bend. The day will also include an opportunity to see live bald eagles up close and a chance to talk with dedicated individuals from Liberty Wildlife Rehabilitation Foundation.

• 8-10 a.m. – “Early Birds” field trip: Join wildlife biologists for an early morning field trip searching for wild bald eagles and local waterfowl around Lower Lake Mary south of Flagstaff. The meeting location will be provided when you register. Personal transport is required and carpooling encouraged. In case of inclement weather the field trip will be canceled.

• 10-11 a.m. – “Eaglets” Family Presentation: A family-focused interactive program especially designed for families with young children (ages 4-12 years old). Learn about and view live eagles.

• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – “First Flight” Community Presentation 1: Learn about the incredible bald eagle from an Arizona Game and Fish biologist and view live eagles up close. The presentation is open to all ages. Please note this is the same presentation as the 1 p.m. session. Please only sign up for one presentation.

• 1-2 p.m. – “Fully Fledged” Community Presentation 2: Learn about the incredible bald eagle from an Arizona Game and Fish biologist and view live eagles up close. The presentation is open to all ages.

“Educating people about wildlife, conservation and management is a goal for Willow Bend and Arizona Game and Fish,” says Moran Henn, Willow Bend director. “We are very excited to be partnering with Game and Fish, AWWE, and Liberty Wildlife for this year’s event.”





To register for one of the programs offered or for more information, visit www.willowbendcenter.org.

Did you know?

The Arizona Game and Fish Department receives NO Arizona general fund tax dollars? It holds the state’s wildlife in trust for the public without a dime from Arizona taxpayers.