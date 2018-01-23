Golden Valley woman faces 17 charges of animal cruelty

KINGMAN – A Golden Valley woman is facing 17 charges of animal cruelty after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office animal control officers took more than a dozen dogs and six cats off her property in December.

Jacquelyn Chevalier, 64, was also found to be in violation of numerous code ordinances when county officials inspected her property at 3967 N. Mormon Flat Road in response to a neighbor’s complaint.

They reportedly found animals that were sick and in need of care, living in a mobile home that was soiled with animal feces and excrement.

The animals were confiscated and taken to Western Arizona Humane Society animal shelter in Kingman.

Chevalier pleaded not guilty on Jan. 3 to 17 counts of animal cruelty, along with not possessing a kennel license. She is scheduled for a Jan. 30 hearing before Kingman Judge John Taylor.

Several animals were seized, and Chevalier was charged with misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, said Sue Callahan, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. However, the case is currently being reviewed by the county attorney for possible felony charges, she added.

Chevalier, who returned to her Golden Valley home in December after a seven-month absence, has a Facebook page advertising AKC German shepherd puppies for sale in Mohave County.

She said the animal cruelty charges are “fraudulent,” and she’ll win her case.

She posted photos of dogs and cats on Facebook and asked, “Any of these look skinny or sick to anyone?”

Chevalier said she has 35 years of experience in breeding, selling and training German shepherds.