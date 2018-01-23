Kingman City Council seeks citizen input on tax increase at public forum

KINGMAN – City Council will hold a public forum at 5:30 p.m. today at the County Administration Auditorium, 700 W. Beale St., in the hopes of receiving additional public input on the Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) rate increase from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent approved by Council on Aug. 15 of last year.

“It’s important that we have the input and buy-in from the community, and it’s most important that they attend tomorrow night and share their views and opinions,” said Mayor Monica Gates Monday. “Tomorrow night’s town hall is the City Council’s opportunity to listen to the desires of the community.”

The state attorney general’s office found Council was in violation of the state’s open meeting law as the meeting agenda for the Aug. 15 session did not include language dictating 0.5 percent of the 1 percent increase would go toward capital improvement projects.

The City received notification from the AG’s office on Jan. 2. The tax increase can remain in effect if proper notice is given to residents within the meeting agenda and if a ratifying vote is cast within 30 days of the notice being received.

“We encourage participation tomorrow evening,” Gates said. “We want to know how the increase in sales tax affects you.”

Council will vote on ratification of the TPT increase at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at City Hall.