Obituary | Danielle Joy Keller

Danielle Joy Keller was born to Lila Powskey and Manley Suathojame on Monday, Dec. 9, 1957, at Mohave County General Hospital in Kingman, Arizona. At 8-months of age, Danielle became an Arizona Foster Child and went to live in the loving, protective home of Grover and Juanita Keller. In 1978 she was adopted into the Keller Family and received the middle name ‘Joy’, after Maternal Grandmother Joy Stemen. Danielle was developmentally challenged and longed to “normal like other people”. As she grew into adulthood she retained childlike qualities and was often misunderstood. She received many unkind remarks throughout her life but she remained loving and trusting with a sense of wonder for life most people lose.

Danielle worked at the MCUHS Cafeteria; Jan’s Fountain and volunteered as a nursery worker, helping in Vacation Bible School at First Southern Baptist Church. She baked, cross-stitched, embroidered, provided paid in-home-child-care for a few City of Kingman staff, learned to cross-stitch and traveled to Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York, Canada and Mexico. From 2000 to 2017, one of her life’s greatest accomplishments was her ability to live singly in her own apartment. She never had a boyfriend, never married and never had a baby, but she longed for those experiences.

As the years passed, Danielle grew quieter and she aged quickly, the sparkle in her eyes began to fade. She longed to see Jesus and to be with Grover and Juanita Keller. On Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, Danielle Joy Keller quietly went to sleep. We know Jesus, Grover and Juanita Keller were by her side as she entered into Heaven. She has left a big hole in the lives of her family and friends but now she is whole in mind, moves in a new body, is singing with a lovely voice in the Heavenly Choir and she is more alive than she ever was. Thank you, Danielle for touching our lives in your special way ... you lovingly teased those you loved with phrases such as, “woman,” “boy(s),” “girl(s),” “ugly,” “uglier than me,” “goofy,” “hey you,” “man,” “hey woman take a look at your life,” “old bat,” and “old cow.” LOL

Danielle was preceded to rest by Grover and Juanita Keller, Lila Powskey, Manley Suathojame, maternal grandparents Wilford Clarence Sr. and Joy Stemen, paternal grandparents Clinton & Claudia Keller, two Keller babies who passed away near the time of birth, ‘Wilford Stemen, Jr., Tex’ (Faye) Griffin, Marie Lundy, Jack (Verna) Stemen, and her most beloved and adored cat Miss Abbey Keller.

Danielle is survived by Sharon (Lee) Haywood, Zelda (Richard) Wright, Don (Debbie) Keller, Clint (Loni) Keller, Lana (Steve) Robinett, Shelley (Eric) Oestmann, Caleb Oestmann, Nicholas Oestmann, Emily Oestmann, Deborah (Brett) Dunham, Kenneth (Anne) Haywood, Rebekah Haywood, Sarah (David) O’Brien, Coleston O’Brien, Jaxon O’Brien, Hannah Haywood, Paul (Laura) Haywood, Marlee Haywood, Teddy Haywood, Jonathan Haywood, Andrea Michelle Haywood (Andre’) Sylvester, Aria Marie Sylvester, Danielle Marie Haywood, Joshua Ray Gloria, Jazmyn Marie Gloria, Rachael Lynn (Aaron) Moore, Evie Marie Moore, Sean Haywood, Nick Haywood, William ‘Bear’ (Huyen-tran) Haywood, Naomi Haywood, Elena Haywood, Liam Haywood, Suzzanna Marie (Alexander Duvel), Jennifer (Hans) Christensen, Nisera Barker, Christopher Mik (Brystal) Keller, Kayla Williams, Kelsie Williams, Kinzie Keller, Korbin Keller, Dana Keller, Kyle Keller, Amber Lee Marie Robinett, Sheri Robinett, Edwin (Luella) Puumala Family and other relatives in the families of Stemen, Griffin, Lundy, Powskey, Suathojame, Havatone and others she never had the privilege to meet.

A Memorial Service is planned for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at 3 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 East Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona 86401 with a reception to follow.

Please join family amd friends as we remember Danielle.