DOLAN SPRINGS – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday that claimed the life of Luke Sheldon Allen, 50, of Chino Valley.

A small green passenger car ran off the roadway at mile post 20 on Pierce Ferry Road and flipped several times, according to the sheriff’s report.

Allen, the driver, was ejected and died on the scene. There were no passengers, and speed is the only known contributing factor at this time.