Registered sex offender didn't report he had a Facebook account

KINGMAN – James Dominick Maningoine, 53, should have stayed off Facebook.

Maningoine, a registered sex offender, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor warrant for harassment because he failed to report that he had an existing Facebook account.

He was being investigated for failure to comply with Arizona sex offender laws when authorities noticed he had a Facebook account.

All sex offenders in Arizona are required to report online identifiers on their registration forms. Maningoine was booked for the class 4 felony offense.