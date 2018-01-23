State Rep. Mosley proposes allowing online course for real estate licenses

LAKE HAVASU CITY – State Rep. Paul Mosley has introduced a bill allowing aspiring Realtors to complete their courses online.

It’s one of a handful of bills introduced by Mosley this year in an attempt to reduce bureaucratic red tape in the state. For example, he is pushing for the removal of multiple state boards, such as, the behavioral health board, board of dispensing opticians and board of massage therapy, among others.

“A lot of these boards weren’t even created until say, 2003, and they did fine before that,” Mosley said. “These are things we can do to make it less burdensome and they’re occupations that don’t need to have oversight from the government, so my goal is to have the discussion and see what we can do to make it just easier to do business.”

According to Mosley, people who want to obtain a real estate license must complete a 90-hour course in a classroom, followed by a classroom test and then a scheduled state exam. His proposed bill would allow them to take the 90-hour course online and the exam in person.

“There are constituents in Mohave County who don’t have any classrooms anywhere near where they live and it’s very, very, very difficult for them to get their real estate licenses,” Mosley said.

President of the Arizona Association of Realtors, Lori Doerfler, declined to comment on Mosley’s bill, explaining that her group’s legislative committee had not discussed its position on the online education matter. Hilary Sosey, president of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, also declined to comment for the same reason. Sosey explained that the Havasu group looks to its state counterpart regarding state legislative matters.